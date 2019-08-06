Irish teen critically ill after ‘trying to jump from wall to lamp post’ in Lanzarote

  • Home >
Tuesday, August 06, 2019

Lanzarote. File image

An Irish teenager is in hospital following a fall in Lanzarote.

The boy, 15, is believed to fallen from a wall and it is reported he is in a critical condition.

It happened just before 4am yesterday morning in popular holiday resort Puerto del Carmen.

Reports say that he suffered head injuries after trying to jump from a wall to a lamp post.

However, he missed his intended target and it is understood he fell around 15 feet.

A routine police investigation is now underway.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance.

