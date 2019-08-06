Irish teenager, 15, dies after fall during holiday in Lanzarote

Tributes have been paid on the death of a Meath teenager who passed away this evening after a tragic fall in Lanzarote.

Lanzarote. File image

Local Fianna Fáil Cllr Tommy Reilly expressed his heartfelt sympathy to the family of 15-year-old Mikey Leddy from Navan.

It was reported locally that emergency services were called to Avenida de las Playas in the resort of Puerto del Carmen early on Monday morning where they found the teenager with a serious head injury after falling from the top of a wall.

It is understood Mikey suffered cardiac arrest and was revived before being brought to hospital.

Cllr Reilly said: “It’s a terrible tragedy to happen to a well-known Navan family and my heart goes out to his siblings, Mikey’s dad Damien and his mum Aisling who is part of the Kelly family from Slane.

“Mikey was a very popular young man who had a huge circle of friends and a was great footballer with the O’Mahony’s GAA Club.

Two families, relatives and friends are heartbroken tonight.

Fine Gael Cllr Yemi Adenuga also expressed her thoughts with the family.

“It’s a terrible situation and I ask everyone to think of Mikey’s family at this moment.”

Friends have been posting their sympathies on Mikey’s Facebook page where one friend wrote:

“R.I.P a cara Mikey Leddy may god take care of you now and give your family the strength to get through this. Until we meet again.”