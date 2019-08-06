Killoughternane coffee morning raised €6,000

Friday, August 02, 2019

A COFFEE morning in Killoughternane Hall raised €6,000 for Pieta House recently. The Foley family, who organised the event, recently presented a €6,005.19 cheque to the Pieta house, Wexford.

Thanks to everyone for their generous contribution to making the event such a brilliant success, including the support of neighbours and friends. A special word goes to Colm and Maura for providing delicious coffee and hot chocolates from Pop Coffee Company.

Organisers of the recent Killoughternane coffee morning present representatives from Pieta House a cheque for 6,005

Thanks also to those who donated money, either for the raffle, via PayPal or in collection buckets. Local businesses were most supportive and donated fantastic prizes to the raffle and food supplies, so no-one went home hungry.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Activity camp ended with water-balloon fight!

Tuesday, 06/08/19 - 1:17pm

Elvis festival’s getting bigger and better

Tuesday, 06/08/19 - 11:07am

Innovative policy aims to breathe new life into local communities

Monday, 05/08/19 - 12:39pm