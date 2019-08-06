Killoughternane coffee morning raised €6,000

A COFFEE morning in Killoughternane Hall raised €6,000 for Pieta House recently. The Foley family, who organised the event, recently presented a €6,005.19 cheque to the Pieta house, Wexford.

Thanks to everyone for their generous contribution to making the event such a brilliant success, including the support of neighbours and friends. A special word goes to Colm and Maura for providing delicious coffee and hot chocolates from Pop Coffee Company.

Thanks also to those who donated money, either for the raffle, via PayPal or in collection buckets. Local businesses were most supportive and donated fantastic prizes to the raffle and food supplies, so no-one went home hungry.