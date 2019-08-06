  • Home >
Paschal Donohoe in London for ‘working visit’ with UK Chancellor

Tuesday, August 06, 2019

The Finance Minister is travelling to London today to discuss Brexit with the UK Chancellor. 

A number of other issues are also on the agenda for the key meeting. 

Paschal Donohoe’s meeting with Sajid Javid is being described as a ‘working visit’ to review current international economic developments but they will also exchange perspectives on Brexit. 

Minister Donohoe says he looks forward to meeting Mr Javid and maintaining close ties with the British government. 

He says Brexit poses a serious challenge, particularly in Northern Ireland. 

While British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insists the backstop must be scrapped from any Brexit deal, Minister Donohoe says it is the only viable option that avoids physical infrastructure, checks and controls. 

He says a no-deal is in no-one’s interests, which is a prospect Mr Johnson has far from ruled out. 

