Rapid review finds over 4,080 women did not get smear test results due to IT glitch

A review of the latest CervicalCheck scandal has found more than 4,000 women were not given their smear test results due to an IT glitch.

The report, which will be published this afternoon, recommends significant changes to how the national screening programme operates.

When this latest CervicalCheck controversy emerged last month, it was thought it was confirmed to 800 women.

However, a rapid review into why some women were not given their test results now finds the total number affected is over 4,080.

For nearly 900 of them it meant their results were not issued to them, or their GP in many cases.

For more than 3,000 women, their doctors got the letters, but the women did not.

New HSE chief Paul Reid ordered the review by DCU Professor Brian MacCraith into who knew what and when regarding the IT glitch at a quest lab in the US.

Its findings focus on when the HSE knew about it, when the Department of Health was informed, and when Minister Simon Harris was actually told.

It also recommends major changes to the oversight of CervicalCheck, which campaigners hope will have a positive impact.