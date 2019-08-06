Review into CervicalCheck ‘IT-glitch’ to be published

File image

A review into an “IT-glitch” which caused hundreds of women not to receive their smear test results is due to be published today.

It was revealed last month that around 800 women who had repeat HPV tests didn’t receive their results due to an IT issue at the Quest Diagnostics lab in Virginia.

It centred on tests carried out from late last year to June this year.

Professor Brian MacCraith, President of Dublin City University, was chosen by the HSE to carry out the review.

The review is due to look into the following areas:

To determine the complete chronology of events from the time the IT issues first emerged up to the public reporting of these issues on the 11 July 2019.

To establish the agreed process for the communication of results to women and their GPs, how this was planned and managed and how this process worked in practice.

To determine the adequacy of the response put in place once these issues emerged and to determine where and what the learning is for the management and communication processes within and from the Screening Programmes.

To determine if the relevant procedures as set out in the HSE’s Incident Management Framework and Integrated Risk Management policy were followed and implemented.

To examine the appropriateness of the escalation and if, how and when the communication of the incident within the HSE’s governance structures and between the HSE and the Department of Health, and the relevant Cervical Check committee structures was managed.

To provide a report to the HSE’s CEO setting out the facts relating to the incident and to make recommendations for any appropriate further actions and future learning.