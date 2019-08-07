Crowd of 800 enthralled by gardening guru Monty Don at The Arboretum during Carlow Garden festival

THERE was standing room only on Saturday night in The Arboretum garden centre in Leighlinbridge when the ‘Elton John’ of the gardening world flew in for a visit.

Monty Don, gardener extraordinaire, held the audience of 800 people in rapt attention when he focused on his recent visits to Japanese gardens and the lessons he has learned for developing his own garden at Longmeadow, England. He, along with 19 other gardening gurus, were in Co Carlow for this year’s garden festival.

“Monty Don would have to be the highlight of the festival. It’s very hard to beat an 800-strong crowd that was there to hear him. People came from all over the country and many stayed in the county overnight,” head of Carlow Tourism Eileen O’Rourke, told The Nationalist.

The festival featured an appealing mix of workshops, garden tours, specialist talks, question and answer sessions, films and long lunches in gardens, garden centres and forests dotted all around Co Carlow.

Gardens big and small and all things bright and beautiful were the stars of this year’s ten-day festival. The wonderful Altamont gardens near Ballon played host to several big names, including Troy Scott Smith, head gardener at Sissinghurst, and Dan Pearson, internationally renowned landscape and garden designer, as well as Neil Porteous, head gardener at Mount Stewart in Co Down.

Both Huntington Castle and Shankill Castle were suitably magnificent, as were the Delta Centre sensory garden and Duckett’s Grove. Smaller gardens like Patthana garden in Kiltegan and artist Philippa Bayliss’s garden in Myshall attracted visitors and speakers alike.

While the beginning of the week started off wet and windy, the sun broke through and shone like a demon later during the festival. There were perfect conditions for riverside walks when Colin Stafford Johnson, acclaimed Irish filmmaker and broadcaster, led a special nature walk along the magical setting of the River Barrow in Leighlinbridge. Visitors got to explore the flora, fauna and birds along the gorgeous, unspoilt riverbank.

“I love the garden festival because gardeners tend to be very nice people – relaxed and very positive about life. The feedback they give us is very morale-boosting, so it makes the festival very rewarding,” Eileen concluded.