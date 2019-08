Gardaí in Waterford are investigating a petrol bomb attack at a house in the city last night.

Three petrol bombs were thrown at the front of the house in Dominic’s Place at around 3am this morning.

No one was injured in the attack and the occupants of the house think it is a case of mistaken identity.

It is believed those who threw the petrol bombs escaped on a motorbike.

Garda forensic teams are currently examining the scene.