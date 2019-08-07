Man arrested in Donegal as motorists attacked in their cars

A man was arrested in Co Donegal last night after he attacked a number of motorists who were sitting in a traffic jam.

The man was carrying some kind of weapon and attacked at least three motorists in their cars in traffic at Oldtown Bridge in Letterkenny around 7.30pm.

All the motorists remained in their cars and were not physically injured.

However, a number of vehicles were damaged after the man used the implement to attack the cars.

The man then fled and then assaulted another person close to a nearby McDonald’s fast-food restaurant.

Gardaí arrived on the scene a short time later and the man, who is in his late 20s, was arrested.

He was taken to Letterkenny Garda Station for questioning.