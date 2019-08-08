594 children in state care waiting for social worker

Thursday, August 08, 2019

Nearly 600 children in state care are waiting for a social worker to be assigned to them.

According to Tusla’s latest figures, just over 6,000 children are in care but 594 have not been allocated a social worker.

In total, including those living in the community, there are 5,944 children on the waiting list. 

949 of these are regarded as ‘high priority’ cases.

Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson for children, Anne Rabbitte, says the figures are a disgrace. 

“I think it’s absolutely shocking,” said Ms Rabbitte.

She added it is “very disappointing to think that these children are waiting for support in relation to care plans” but they are not being prioritised.

“Yet again, it’s the children that are in care that is being left behind.

“They are not getting the chance at a good start to the future.”

