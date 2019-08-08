Family rescued from boat after it ran aground and started taking on water

File image

Two adults and a child had to be rescued from a boat on Lough Derg after it ran aground and began to take on water.

The Irish Coast Guard was alerted shortly after 6pm last night when the occupants reported their vessel had run onto a rocky shoal near Terryglass in Co Tipperary at the northern end of the lake.

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was alerted and launched at 18.23. The volunteer crew raced to the scene where they found that the boat had sustained damage to its hull and was taking on water.

The two adults and child on board the craft were evacuated to the safety of the lifeboat and removed from immediate danger to nearby Terryglass harbour.

The lifeboat crew then set up a salvage pump to remove water from the hull before setting up a tow line. The lifeboat eased the boat from the rocks and took it on tow to Terryglass harbour.

On Tuesday, the Lough Derg lifeboat crew rescued a family after the propellers on their cruiser became fouled by ropes.

The occupants were unharmed and their vessel was taken under tow to Dromineer Harbour were it was safely tied alongside despite challenging weather conditions.

Also on Tuesday, the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard responded to another incident on the lake.

The volunteer crew responded to a report of a cruise boat drifting without power but later found that the vessel was taking on water which flooded the engine compartment.

The boat and its two occupants were towed to safety.