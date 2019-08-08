  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Heavy rain and spot flooding forecast for the whole country overnight

Heavy rain and spot flooding forecast for the whole country overnight

Thursday, August 08, 2019

Heavy rain is being forecast for the entire country tonight.

Met Éireann initially issued a Status Yellow rainfall warning for Leinster and Munster.

However, that has now been extended to the rest of the country.

Forecasters say the heavy rain will spread from the south this evening and tonight, extending to Connacht and Ulster later in the night.

Accumulations of 25 to 40mm are expected over a “relatively short time period”, while spot flooding is likely.

The warning is valid until 7am tomorrow morning.

According to Met Éireann, the heavy rain will clear northwards in the morning.

However, showers following from the south will become widespread and continue through the day – including many heavy showers and some thunderstorms.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Criticism of Young FGer’s attendance at US conference dubbed ‘Stalinesque’

Thursday, 08/08/19 - 7:00pm

PSNI withdraw from Belfast bonfire site amid fears over public safety

Thursday, 08/08/19 - 6:20pm

Revenue seize €10k of cannabis hidden in tin of slimming product

Thursday, 08/08/19 - 5:40pm