Revenue seize €10k of cannabis hidden in tin of slimming product

Thursday, August 08, 2019

Revenue officers in Dublin, helped by detector dog Bailey, have seized 500 grammes of herbal cannabis worth €10,000.

The herbal cannabis found in a tin of slimming product today. Pic: Revenue

The cannabis was found hidden in a tin of a powdered slimming product in a Mail Centre there today.

Revenue detector dog Bailey. Pic: Revenue

It had arrived from Canada and was destined for an address in Dublin.

In a separate operation on Monday, Revenue officers in Dublin Port seized 980 litres of wine after searching a number of vehicles arriving from France.

The wine had a retail value of €14,000 and represents a loss to the Exchequer of around €7,000.

The wine seized in Dublin Port on Monday. Pic: Revenue

Investigations are ongoing.

