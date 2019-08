The Courtmacsherry lifeboat in Co Cork carried out two rescues this morning.

It went to the aid of a diver who got into difficulty near the Lusitania wreck, 12 miles off the 7 heads in West Cork.

The diver was airlifted to Cork University Hospital.

Following that rescue, the lifeboat went to help a 30-foot yacht in difficulty nearby.

The lifeboat is preparing to tow the boat to shore.

