Specsavers staff to bring ‘hope’ to Calcutta’s poor

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

MOVE over Nigella. Staff at Specsaver’s Opticians on Potato Market showed off their kitchen skills when the shop hosted a bake sale recently to celebrate its 15th birthday.

The celebration was two-fold, though, because it also doubled up as a fundraiser for two staff members who are travelling to Calcutta in India in November. Dolores O’Neill and Dolores Farrell are going to there to work with the Hope Foundation, alongside other staff members from other branches. They’re bringing ophthalmic equipment so that they can test eyes and dispense glasses to people in need of them in the city’s poorer areas.

The fundraising birthday bake sale went extremely well for all involved, including the staff and its customers.

Pictured at the Hope Foundation cake sale in Specsavers in Carlow were :(front) Grace ODonnell, Dolores ONeill, Mary McGinley and Lauren Fitzpatrick; (back) Laura Enright, Clare Rainsford, Lisa Murphy, Karolis Liagis, Gillian Byrne, Jean K, Carol Twohig, Paul Twamley,Tracey OBrien, Catherine Buckley, Cheryl Gibbons, Sara Dowling and Mark Twohig

“It was a big, big day for us,” Grace O’Donnell, one of the directors, told Around Carlow Town. “The customers reacted really well to the celebrations.”

The specially-commissioned birthday cake and buns were much appreciated by customers and staff alike and, after work finished, there was a huge party for the employees in the Seven Oaks Hotel to mark the 15th birthday.

The staff members needed to raise €3,000 each to cover travel expenses and, so far, they’re well on track. Thanks to the latest fundraising venture, they have a further €750 to add to the coffers, while Specsavers is also donating the proceeds of its glasses repair service to the good cause.

If you’d like to make a donation to the Specsavers/Hope Foundation project, drop into the shop on Potato Market during business hours.

By Elizabeth Lee
