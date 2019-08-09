Man, 60s, dies following house fire in Kerry

Friday, August 09, 2019

A man has died following a house fire in Kerry.

It happened in the early hours of this morning in the town of Killorglin.

At around 5am this morning, Gardaí and emergency services arrived at a house in the Glencuttane Lower area of Killorglin.

A man, aged in his late 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was the sole occupant of the house, and the scene has been preserved for a technical exam.

The results of that exam will determine the course of the investigation.

At this stage though, Gardaí are not treating the fire as suspicious.

