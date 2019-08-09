No room on board for racism: Transport providers launch anti-racism campaign

Picture: RollingNews.ie

The country’s main transport providers are joining forces to launch a new anti-racism campaign across the public transport system.

2,400 posters featuring hundreds of commuter selfies will be displayed on buses, trains and LUAS trams saying “racism has no place on public transport”.

It is aimed at stamping out racist abuse towards commuters and people working in transport.

Lanre, a LUAS driver from Nigeria who has been living in Ireland since 1997, says he has experienced abuse when working.

“Monkey chants, calling you names, giving you the finger and even standing in front of the tram and giving you looks and shouting names,” said Lanre.

“It’s getting better every day, you can see that.”

The creative artwork for the campaign was developed by renowned collage artist Charis Tsevis.

Next week, from Tuesday to Thursday commuters at Heuston Station are invited to show their solidarity by donating a selfie to feature in the campaign.

“The best thing about this year’s campaign is the involvement of so many commuters, uniting to take a public stand against racism by donating their selfies,” said Brian Killoran, CEO, Immigrant Council of Ireland.

“Racism left unchallenged damages society for everyone, not just victims, and the only way to overcome it is by joining forces to say we will not tolerate it.”

Anne Graham, CEO of National Transport Authority, said: “By standing together with transport workers and operators, we can celebrate the growing diversity within Ireland’s public transport services and ensure people of all nationalities are treated with the respect they deserve.”