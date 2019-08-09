Paws for thought as 176 dogs taken to pound during 2018

OF 176 Carlow canines that entered the county’s dog pound in 2018, three were euthanised. A total of 118 dogs were transferred from the pound to animal welfare groups, while 52 were rehomed directly or reclaimed.

The figures are contained in control of dogs statistics for 2018, which were released last week by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Of the 176 dogs that entered the pound last year, 165 were strays, six were surrendered and five were seized. Carlow and Kilkenny local authorities share the dog warden service and it’s operated by Midland Animal Care Ltd.

In Carlow, €190,000 was spent on the control of dogs in 2018, while income was €47,000, a deficit of €142,000. In contrast, Kilkenny had a deficit of just €76,000 with a higher income and lower expenditure.

The report shows that seven registered commercial dog breeding establishments were operating in Carlow during 2018. One commercial breeding establishment ceased operations during the year.

There were also two hunt clubs that were registered with Carlow County Council.

Seven applications were made for the renewal of dog breeding establishments during 2018. None was refused or had improvement notices issued. Eleven inspections were made on these premises during the year and €4,800 in fees was collected locally.