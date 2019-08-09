Police to provide update on missing Irish teen Nóra Quoirin

Police are due to provide a further update on the search for missing Irish teenager Nóra Quoirin later this morning.

Police say they have no positive leads in the search for Nóra.

She was last seen on Sunday at a holiday resort south of Kuala Lumpur.

Over 260 people are now involved in the search for the 15-year-old who has special needs.

Photos of her have been distributed to police manning roads, and a helicopter capable of thermal imaging is now taking part.

Yesterday, loudspeakers with a recording of her mother’s voice were used as the search intensified.