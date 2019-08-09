Windows smashed in cars in Carlow

GARDAÍ in Carlow are investigating a number of instances where car windows were smashed in Graiguecullen and Carlow town. The first incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday 31 July, when the passenger windows of a blue Volkswagen Bora were broken in a malicious attack. The car was parked in Heather Hill Square on Sleaty Road, Graiguecullen.

The next incident happened on 4 August at The Paddocks, Browneshill Road, Carlow. A black Volkswagen Golf had its windows broken between the hours of 3am and 7am. The wing mirror was also broken.

The following night, Monday 5 August, the rear window of a silver Toyota Yaris was smashed at Ashfield, Blackbog Road, Carlow. The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday morning

Gardaí in Carlow are investigating all these instances of criminal damage and they have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.