Burglary in Ballymurphy, Borris

GARDAÍ in Borris are investigating the burglary of a house in the Ballymurphy area of Borris, Carlow. The break-in occurred in the early hours of Wednesday morning, 7 August. The house, which is under construction, was entered through an upstairs window. A number of powertools were taken, including a yellow De Walt router, a green Hitachi router, a yellow De Walt planer, a green Makita impact driver, a yellow De Walt circular skill saw, a Topcon laser level and an orange Paslode nail gun. A number of other tools were also taken. Anyone who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact the gardaí.