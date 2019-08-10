Fergal elected chair of museum board

CLLR Fergal Browne has been elected as chairman of the County Carlow Museum board until the AGM in December. The Fine Gael councillor is hoping to use his role to secure a heritage officer for Co Carlow.

“I look forward to working with my fellow councillors to argue for the position of heritage officer in the forthcoming budget talks and, if successful, this position would be funded by both Carlow County Council and the Heritage Council,” he said.

“Carlow is a county very rich in heritage and by having a heritage officer we could apply for more funding. If successful, the position would effectively pay for itself in the long term,” he added.

“Carlow County Council is only one of 12 local authorities in the country with a county museum and I look forward to playing my part as chairperson in promoting this wonderful facility.”