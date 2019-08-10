WATCH: RNLI rescue Ghost the cow in three hour ordeal after fall from a cliff

Ghost the cow with the Kinsale RNLI. Picture: RNLI.

It was a difficult rescue this evening for the RNLI in Kinsale as they were called to rescue a one-year-old-cow called Ghost who fell from a cliff near Dock Beach.

A member from the Kinsale Yacht Club spotted Ghost slip from the cliff and land on rocks into the water before reaching out to the coastguard who contacted the Kinsale RNLI.

The Kinsale RNLI lifeboat launched at 12:36pm towards the rocks near Jarley’s Cove.

“It was a difficult rescue, lasting about three and a half hours,” said Kevin Gould, of the Kinsale RNLI. “The cow was very distressed and very aggressive because of that, but this is why we carry out such rescues.

“We rescue people, but if someone else were to try and help the cow, they could have endangered themselves. Our crew are trained for these situations.”

The RNLI then towed Ghost back to shore via a lifeboat, though she needed a “bit of gentle persuasion to get back onto dry land”.

It was a happy ending for Ghost, who returned home to her owner uninjured by the ordeal, with the RNLI adding that “she’s back in her shed having a good feed of hay”.