Gardaí in Dublin are appealing for help to find a man who has been missing for two days.

48-year-old Neil Colemen has been missing from his home in Raheny since Friday.

Neil is described as being six foot three inches tall with an athletic build and light brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black top, black leather jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01-666 4300 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.