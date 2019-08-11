  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Poolbeg incinerator apply for permission to burn 90,000 tonnes more rubbish

Poolbeg incinerator apply for permission to burn 90,000 tonnes more rubbish

Sunday, August 11, 2019

Picture: RollingNews

There are plans for the Poolbeg incinerator in Dublin to burn 90,000 tonnes more refuse.

Its operators have applied for permission to increase the amount of rubbish processed at the plant by 15% to 690,000 tonnes.

85% of the waste it burns comes from the capital and eight Leinster counties with the rest coming from others around the country.

Ian Lumley from environmental group An Taisce says the incinerator is locking Irish people into bad waste habits.

“It’s always an issue with these types of projects,” said Mr Lumley.

“Get your foot in the door and then lock everybody into dependency and increase the capacity over a period of time.

“That has happened with the County Meath incinerator also.

“This is going to re-open the whole question of what’s going into it?

“What sort of lifestyle are we all creating that we can’t come up with something better than to burn stuff?”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Teenager dies in hospital after Cork road accident

Sunday, 11/08/19 - 3:15pm

Ambulance crews from Republic drafted to help NI two nights in a row due to shortages

Sunday, 11/08/19 - 2:35pm

Six cyclists injured, two hospitalised, following collision in Clare

Sunday, 11/08/19 - 2:05pm