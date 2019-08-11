Tender sought for community hub

AN ambitious community hub for the Tullow Road got one step closer with a tender being sought for a designer. Carlow County Council is seeking to appoint a multi-disciplinary team to include architectural and quantity surveying services to provide a detailed concept for the development of a multi-purpose community hub and infrastructure for recreation and amenities in the Tullow Road area.

A tender has been published by the council and interested parties should visit www.etenders.ie. The appointment is expected to be made this September, with development of a project design by early 2020.

Considerable preparatory work has already been undertaken around the concept and need for a development project at Tullow Road, with significant engagement from the community, voluntary and statutory agencies working in the area.

Speaking about the project, the council’s acting director of services Michael Brennan said: “We are delighted to have received support under Ireland 2040 to develop the concept for the Tullow Road project and bring the council, communities and agencies involved one step closer to the realisation of a shared vision for the development of a multi-functional community hub in the Tullow Road area.”

Mr Brennan added the development of the Tullow Road area was a key priority under the local economic and community plan.

Speaking about ‘Ireland 2040’ and its opportunity for Carlow, the county council’s chief executive Kathleen Holohan said it could enhance Carlow as a place to “live, work, visit, play, learn and experience”.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Andrea Dalton said elected members were committed to the continued development of local communities.