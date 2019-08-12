Man dies in collision with truck in Cork

A man has died following a crash between a car and truck in Cork.

The incident happened at New Twopothouse outside Mallow on the Cork to Limerick road.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver of the truck was uninjured.

Diversions are in place as the road has been closed for a technical examination.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, a teenager who was involved in a road accident at the weekend in Co. Cork has died in hospital.

The single-vehicle crash happened on the N25..

The man in his late teens was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital with serious head injuries where he passed away today.

The coroner will carry out a post-mortem examination on his body.