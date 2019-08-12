Pharmacies propose scheme to give women access to free contraception

The Irish Pharmacy Union is proposing a scheme by which women could access contraception directly from their community pharmacist without a prescription and without charge.

The move comes in response to the recent public consultation on increasing access to contraception.

The IPU said pharmacists would undergo appropriate training on the selection and supply of the most appropriate contraception – and therefore there would be no clinical cause for concern.

West Cork pharmacist Caitriona O’Riordan said pharmacists are well placed to provide this service.

She said: “Currently we see a situation where increased access would obviously see the increased use of birth control and thereby reduce unwanted pregnancy.

“Community pharmacies are really well placed to provide these services because we don’t require and we’re geographically well spread.”