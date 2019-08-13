15 people rescued after being swept out to sea in Donegal

Tuesday, August 13, 2019

15 people have been rescued after being swept out to sea off Magheroarty beach in west Donegal this afternoon.

Rescue services were tasked to the scene after they received a number of emergency calls reporting that people were in difficulty off of the coast.

The alarm was raised sometime after 4pm.

10 people were airlifted to Letterkenny University Hospital by the rescue 118 helicopter.

Five others were treated at the scene by waiting ambulances.

The operation was coordinated by the Malin Head Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre, while on scene support was also provided by the Tory Ferry Queen of Aran and Mulroy Coast Guard Unit.

A Coast Guard spokesperson said that this was a very lucky outcome and thanked the public for quickly alerting the Coast Guard Rescue services.

The Helicopter crew deserve special commendation for their efficient response to a difficult challenge as do staff in Malin Head for coordinating an operation with a successful outcome, the spokesperson said.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

‘My little girl is now an angel’: Tributes paid to teenager who died at Debs in Co Galway

Tuesday, 13/08/19 - 7:25pm

Fórsa and Ryanair to attend mediation talks over pilots’ dispute

Tuesday, 13/08/19 - 5:45pm

‘Every family’s worst nightmare’: Condolences offered after Nora Quoirin’s body found in Malaysia

Tuesday, 13/08/19 - 4:35pm