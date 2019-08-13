Body found in search for missing Irish teen ‘likely’ to be that of Nora Quoirin

Latest: A body found in Malaysia is “likely” to be that of missing 15-year-old Nora Quoirin, the Lucie Blackman Trust said.

The teenager disappeared from the Malaysian jungle resort of Dusun on Sunday, August 4.

The trust, which is handling media for the Quoirin family, confirmed a body had been found in the search for the teenager.

“At this time we cannot confirm it is Nora. However, it sadly seems likely. Investigations are underway to confirm identity and cause of death,” the charity said.

The Irish Embassy is in touch with Malaysian Authorities after this morning’s discovery, according to the Tanaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Malaysian police confirmed that rescuers had found the body of a Caucasian female in the forest surrounding a nature resort where Nora was reported missing.

Negeri Sembilan state police chief Mohamad Mat Yusop said officials are in the process of determining whether the body, which was found on Tuesday, is the 15-year-old.

A BBC journalist reported that the body was found 2km (just over a mile) away from the Dusun resort, has white skin and is female.

Police leading the investigation have refused to rule out a “criminal element” in the teenager’s disappearance.

Nora’s mother made a heartfelt appeal on Monday to find her as a €10,000 reward was offered for information leading to her safe return.

Her parents, Meabh and Sebastien Quoirin, a French-Irish couple who have lived in London for 20 years, thanked those looking for her as fundraising pages set up by the teenager’s aunt and uncle collected more than £100,000 from well-wishers.

Voluntary hikers and even reportedly a shaman are among those to have joined the search for Nora, who was born with the brain defect holoprosencephaly and has special needs.

Appearing before cameras on Monday, a visibly emotional Ms Quoirin said: “Nora is our first child.

“She has been vulnerable since the day she was born.

“She is so precious to us and our hearts are breaking. We are appealing to anyone who has information about Nora to help us find her.”

