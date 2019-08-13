Taoiseach says he would be happy to see Orange parade in Dublin

File photo of Orange parade in the North

The Taoiseach has said he would be happy to see an Orange parade in Dublin.

The Conservative Unionist Organisation said it has no plans for a parade in the city in the near future.

Every year on July 12, members of the order march to commemorate King William of Orange’s victory over Catholic King James at the Battle of the Boyne in 1690.

Anti-Catholic and sectarian songs are regularly played during these marches.

But member of the Dublin Lodge, Chris Thackaberry, said he and his brethren have every right to march if they choose.

“Our county structure is not making any movements towards having a massive July 12 parade in the city.

“However, we do have parades at lodge level – article 41 of the Irish constitution guarantees our right – the gardaí and every other state agency has to facilitate that right to free assembly without bearing arms.

“We have every right and I think that’s what the Taoiseach was responding to.”