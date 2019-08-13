TFI advertising contract for ‘concept architect’ to work on Dublin Metrolink project

Dublin’s planned metro line – which will run from the city’s north to southside – is looking a step closer today.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland is advertising a contract for a “concept architect” to work on the MetroLink project.

The MetroLink will be a north-south urban railway service that will run for 19 kilometres between Swords and Charlemont, linking Dublin Airport, Irish Rail, Dart, Dublin Bus and Luas Services.

According to today’s Herald, this contract to work on the project for nine years is worth around €2.5m.

There are plans for 15 new stations and 3,000 extra park and ride spaces.

It is expected a journey time from Swords to the city centre will be around 25 minutes.

The building is expected to begin in 2021 and it is hoped the first passengers will be on board in 2027.

It is still unclear how much the project will cost but initial estimates suggest around €3bn.