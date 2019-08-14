Man, 50s, dies following workplace accident in Dublin

A man in his mid-50s has died following a workplace accident on Dublin’s Docklands this morning.

The man was fatally injured in the incident which occurred in the North Docks area at around 10.30am.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the man’s body has since been removed to the mortuary where a post mortem examination is due to take place.

A file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.

Gardaí say they are investigating the incident and the Health Safety Authority (HSA) has been notified.

A spokesperson for the HSA said that the death had been reported to them and they have launched an investigation.

Inspectors from the authority are at the site today.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating the death of a man (mid 50s) that occurred on the North Docks, at approximately 10:30 this morning (14th of August).

“The deceased male was fatally injured following a work placed accident and his body has been removed to the mortuary where a post mortem will take place.

“The HSA have been notified and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.”