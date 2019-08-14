No immediate plans for more protests, Beef Plan Movement says

The Beef Plan Movement said it has no immediate plans for more protests in their dispute with meat factories.

The group held lengthy talks with Meat Industry Ireland, farming organisations and Government agencies in Kildare on Monday.

They are trying to resolve the row over the prices farmers are getting for their animals, which led to nearly two weeks of protests.

Beef Plan’s David Whelehan is confident of a breakthrough.

He said: “For the time being we are probably looking at talks in the very near future.

“The others are gone to look at the points that we have raised in the meeting. They will be back to us in due course.

“We see further positive and constructive talks taking place and we look forward to them.”

He added: “To be fair everyone in that meeting yesterday realised that there is

a genuine crisis in the industry and everyone has given a commitment there to

try and work through the issues that are at play here.”