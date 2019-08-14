  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Protests planned at Dollymount Beach as anger over sewage overflow grows

Protests planned at Dollymount Beach as anger over sewage overflow grows

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Protesters are heading to Dollymount Beach in Dublin today to air their anger over bathing bans across the city.

The Love Dublin Bay Group want the constant overflows of sewage into the bay to be addressed.

The protest is set to begin at 8pm this evening.

Lab results from water samples taken on Monday are expected this afternoon, and if they come back clear, a “midnight swim” is planned.

ohn O’Donohue from Irish Water explains how and why the overflows occur, saying: “We had yellow rainfall warnings which means you can get anything up to two inches of rainfall during a 24-hour period so what happens then is the water combines with the sewer system.

“It overflows because the systems simply can’t cope, so the system acts as a release valve…both on the network and at the waste treatment plants in order to allow the plants to function properly.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Vandals target club for children with special needs for the second time this year

Wednesday, 14/08/19 - 1:05pm

Students seeking accommodation warned to consider safety concerns before signing lease

Wednesday, 14/08/19 - 12:05pm

McGrath: By-elections should be held before Christmas and general election in Spring 2020

Wednesday, 14/08/19 - 11:05am