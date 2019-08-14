Rag week raised €8,600

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

A WEEK OF mischief, mayhem, great craic and a few sore heads also had a generous side for the students of IT Carlow. Last week, the college’s busy students’ union presented the proceeds, €8,602.38, of its 2018/2019 Raise and Give Week (RAG week) to three worthy charities.

Cynthia Hyland, Thomas Drury, Ronan Larkin and Tawnya Foster of IT Carlow Students’ Union and Bernard Locke (IT Carlow) present the proceeds of Rag Week to Cathryna OLeary (Focus Ireland), Maria Peters (Barnardos) and Cristin Rooney (Womens Aid)
Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Each of the charities, Barnardos, Women’s Aid and Focus Ireland, received cheques for €2,867.43 and each was thrilled to receive such a generous donation.

Carlow IT Students’ Union has been working through the summer to ensure that everything is in place for the huge influx of students expected in the coming weeks. In fact, plans are already underway for another fun-filled rag week for 2019/2020.

By Suzanne Pender
