Two men arrested following attempted ATM robbery in Cavan

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Gardaí have foiled an attempt to steal a cash machine in Co Cavan.

Officers in uniform and plain clothes attached to Cavan and Monaghan garda divisions, supported by garda national units, intervened in the attempted ATM raid in Virginia in the early hours of Wednesday.

Two men have been arrested and are detained at a garda station, and investigations are ongoing. A mechanical digger used in the raid remained at the scene.

The N3 was closed between Main Street and Lisgrey following the incident, and diversions were put in place

The incident comes after a number of ATMs were targeted on both sides of the border earlier this year.– Press Association

