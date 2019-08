A controlled explosion was carried out by the army bomb squad this afternoon after a suspect device was found in Dublin.

GardaĆ­ received a report at 9am this morning of a device which was taped to the door of a car in the Greencastle Drive area of Coolock.

The area was cordoned off while the device was inspected.

However, the device was found to be non-viable.

The scene has now been reopened.