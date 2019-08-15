Farmers picket meat factories as beef prices hit the floor

HUNDREDS of Carlow beef farmers pushed to breaking point joined pickets at meat factories in Hacketstown and Bunclody last week.

Protestors were out in force for close to two weeks, forming a line of bodies outside Liffey Meats in Hackestown and Slaney Foods in Bunclody before they were stood down on Friday night.

Such was the conviction among protestors that many were reluctant to leave the pickets on Friday evening.

Beef Plan Ireland, which co-ordinated the nationwide protests, held talks with the meat industry, farming organisations and government agencies on Monday with prospects of a fresh round of protests if progress wasn’t made.

Local beef farmers claim that they have been sold out in recent years, with the latest blow being the Mercosur deal, which will see the mass importation of cheap South American beef into the EU.

At the height of the protest, pickets at Hacketstown and Bunclody numbered more than 100.

The protest was marked by dangerous incidents, where it is alleged that some farmers and dealers attempted to drive through protestors to ferry their cattle.

“It was bullyboy tactics, driving over these lads. It was life-threatening, but we stood our ground; we might as well be run over at the gates than what’s coming for us,” said Tom Burke from Baltinglass, who took part in the Hacketstown protest.

In Bunclody, just two cattle dealers attempted to force entry, with farmers siding with their peers.

One lorry drove through protestors, which resulted in one elderly farmer being pushed back. No injuries were reported, but after these near misses, bales of hay were deployed by protestors as a safety measure.

Mr Burke said they did not wish to stop anyone going into the factory, but advised drivers that farmers were protesting and it would be best to turn around.

The anger of farmers is directed at the factories and supermarkets.

“The meat is being sold terribly cheaply to the supermarket and supermarkets are getting massive returns,” he said. “There’s nothing being passed back to the farmer.”

The price per head of cattle had dropped at least €200 in the past year, according to farmers, with costs rising.

Mr Burke said that at the very least, the pain should be shared by the factories and supermarkets.

Seamus Scallan, who took part in the Bunclody protest, said: “This is the start of it; if we get nothing from these talks, we’ll be back in force.”