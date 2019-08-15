  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Girl, 12, airlifted to hospital after falling at Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary

Girl, 12, airlifted to hospital after falling at Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary

Thursday, August 15, 2019

A young girl has been airlifted from the Rock of Cashel in Co Tipperary today after suffering injuries in a fall.

The 12-year-old was playing near the landmark when she slipped and became lodged under a bench.

According to a witness, emergency services had to cut open the bench in order to free the girl.

It is understood she may have suffered spinal injuries but her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The girl, who is from the Thurles area, had been visiting the Rock with her family when the incident occurred at around 1.20pm this afternoon.

The Air Corps helicopter operated by the Defence Forces was nearby at the time of the accident and responded to the scene.

The girl was then airlifted to University Hospital Limerick.

Gardaí from Cashel also attended the scene and cordoned off the area.

The Air Corps helicopter at the scene today.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Doctors seek planning refusal for fast-food drive-thru over childhood obesity fears

Thursday, 15/08/19 - 5:10pm

Almost €5,000 raised for family of Cork schoolgirl, 5, who drowned in Germany

Thursday, 15/08/19 - 3:00pm

Gardaí concerned about increase in road traffic deaths in 2019

Thursday, 15/08/19 - 1:00pm