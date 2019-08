Investigations are continuing this morning after an attempted theft of an ATM in Cavan.

Three men – aged 25, 28 and 61 – were arrested and remain in custody.

Gardaí intervened while a digger was being used to remove a bank machine from the wall of a hotel in Virginia yesterday morning.

300-thousand euro in cash was recovered and further searches are expected to take place.

Gardaí say they believe it’s linked to other ATM robberies in the north-east in recent months.