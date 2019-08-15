New report shows decline of underage drinking in Ireland

The rate of underage drinking in Ireland has fallen over four years.

An international study found the number of 15 and 16 year-olds drinking alcohol fell from 50% in 2011 to 35% in 2015.

Data from the International Alliance for Responsible Drinking studied underage drinking habits in 63 countries – with consumption falling in over two thirds of them.

Patricia Callan, Director of Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (ABFI) welcomed the findings saying: “This research confirms that Ireland is moving in the right direction when it comes to underage drinking.

“We believe that underage drinking should absolutely never occur and work hard to ensure that our products are aimed at an adult audience only, for responsible consumption.”

She added: “Going forward it’s important that relevant stakeholders, Government and society as a whole works together to further reduce underage drinking. We are committed to doing our part in this regard.”

For the full report see here.