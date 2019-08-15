O’Hara’s stout wins at ‘Oscars’ of food world

A CARLOW-based brewing company has struck gold at the prestigious international 2019 Great Taste Awards for its O’Shea’s Stout.

Carlow Brewing Company, one of Aldi’s Carlow-based suppliers, was awarded a gold star for its O’Shea’s Stout at the recent 2019 Great Taste Awards.

“Congratulations to the Carlow Brewing Company. This award is testament to the fantastic quality of the products they produce,” said John Curtin, Aldi’s group buying director.

“Aldi customers trust our winning combination of quality and price,” he added.

The Great Taste Awards, organised by the Guild of Fine Food, is the acknowledged benchmark for fine food and drink. It has been described as the ‘Oscars’ of the food world and the ‘epicurean equivalent of the Booker prize.’

Over 10,000 food and drink products were blind tested by expert judges, with the winners chosen by a panel made up of top chefs, buyers, food writers and retailers following a rigorous judging process.

Carlow Brewing Company, also known as O’Hara’s Brewery, is based at Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown and is an independent, family-owned business established in 1996.

It has been to the forefront of the new wave of Irish craft brewing for almost 17 years and, as a craft brewery, brews its beers true to the tradition – with taste and flavour.