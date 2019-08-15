‘Tractor freak’ Seamus revs into action with over 5,000 online views

“I’D fill you with diesel; I’d definitely change our oil.”

Never has tractor maintenance sounded so sensual.

A video created by a Carlow fundraising group in their bid to raise funds for the Children’s Medical Research Foundation (CMRF) at Crumlin hospital has gone viral.

The Carlow to Cork Tractor Club is currently raffling off a vintage Massey Ferguson 135.

The video, the brainchild of Richie Kavanagh Jr and his Garryhill Films company, follows tractor-mad everyman Seamus O’Gorman. It has everything a blockbuster should have, action, desire, loss and tractors.

After buying a ticket from Kearney’s in Fenagh, the Ballyragget man retires to a work shed with his model tractors.

Looking at the vintage tractor, he coos: “I knew from the first time I saw you. I knew we should be together … I’d fill you with diesel; I’d definitely change your oil.”

He falls asleep and dreams of winning his beloved tractor. He soaks up the admiration of his peers and takes it for a drive bedecked in Carlow flags.

A true romantic, Seamus takes the Massey Ferguson to Circle K at Tinryland and the drive thru at McDonalds.

However, Seamus’s fantasy is rudely interrupted when he is awoken by Killeshin’s John Morrissey.

John lashes: “It’s not a holiday camp we are offering.”

The video has got a great reaction online with almost 5,000 views at the time of writing.

The story behind the video is a case of the perfect actor for the role, as one of the fundraiser’s organisers explained.

“Seamus is that character,’’ said Brendan Byrne.

Seamus joined up with the tractor club in the last two years after hearing about the group’s epic treks and he has quickly become one of its most committed members.

Brendan added: “He clicked in with us straight away. He’s loved coming with us ever since and we love him coming along as well. He’s after doing so much for us this year coming up from Ballyragget to help us. He’s just one of these tractor freaks.’’

Tickets are on sale @ www.tractorrun.com and are priced €10 each or three for €20. The tractor will be on display at the upcoming national ploughing championships, where tickets will also be sold.

To check out the video, log on to the tractor club’s Facebook page.