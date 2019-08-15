Visitor restrictions in place at Limerick hospital over stomach bug outbreak

Visitor restrictions are in place at University Hospital Limerick due to the outbreak of a stomach bug.

There are currently 14 patients showing symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting in two wards.

As a result, there is a ban on visitors in one of the wards and only one visitor per patient is allowed during visiting hours in the rest of the hospital.

A spokesperson for the hospital told the Limerick Leader: “All necessary infection prevention and control measures are being put in place to manage this outbreak.

“In the interests of patient safety, it is also necessary to reduce footfall to all areas of the hospital to better manage the outbreak and facilitate cleaning.”

The hospital said it is investigating the cause of the outbreak.