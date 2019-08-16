Council shortlisted for awards

CARLOW Co Council has this week been shortlisted for three awards in the Excellence in Local Government Awards 2019. The local government awards showcase ingenuity and ambition across over 16 categories and feature a total of 22 local authorities.

Carlow Co Council has been shortlisted in the category of best practice in citizen engagement for Carlow Public Participation Network’s (PPN) community consultation toolkit. The local authority also got a nod in the health and wellbeing category for its Healthy Streets Carlow initiative, while in the sustaining the arts category the council’s Take A Part Carlow also made the shortlist.

The Excellence in Local Government Awards are held annually in conjunction with the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government. Congratulating the local authorities shortlisted, minister Eoghan Murphy described the awards as “an important platform for bringing to the fore the outstanding and meaningful work that is so crucial to the development of our local communities”.

The Excellence in Local Government Awards winners will be announced at the 16th annual ceremony on 28 November at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Northwood, Santry.

Awards will be presented for excellence in 16 different categories and one local authority will be awarded the overall award and named local authority of the year 2019.