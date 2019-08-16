  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man arrested in connection with attempted ATM theft in Cavan released without charge

Man arrested in connection with attempted ATM theft in Cavan released without charge

Friday, August 16, 2019

A man arrested as part of investigations into an attempted ATM theft in Co. Cavan has been released without charge.

Early on Wednesday morning, Gardaí intervened while a digger was being used to remove a bank machine from a hotel on the Main Street in Virginia.

Two other men remain in custody.

One man, aged 28, was arrested in Virginia on Wednesday morning, with a 61 year old arrested at a site in Moynalty in Co. Meath which was raided by Gardaí at the same time. 

A third, who is also in his 20s, was arrested later that afternoon in Virginia.

A file is being prepared for the DPP and investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Three minors arrested in connection with road crash in Dublin

Friday, 16/08/19 - 1:20pm

Western Building Systems committed to resolving structural issues in schools

Friday, 16/08/19 - 1:10pm

Skerries residents object to new fast food drive-thru being built in town

Friday, 16/08/19 - 1:10pm