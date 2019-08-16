Parkrun volunteers have their fingers on the pulse alright!

VOLUNTEERS at Carlow Parkrun were recently presented with Heart Saver training certificates.

Eleven volunteers from the weekly Parkrun received certificates from the Carlow Community First Responder group earlier this year. They learned the skills and expertise to deliver effective CPR to someone who has experienced a cardiac event.

Volunteers were also taught how to operate an AED defibrillator and how to also respond in instances of choking.

Parkrun volunteer Lisa Kennedy said that the skills are important, as some who take part in the Parkrun can be newcomers to exercise or they can be guilty of pushing themselves. Carlow Parkrun also has an AED on hand at each run.

“You want Parkrun to go well and for people to enjoy themselves, but safety is of huge concern,” said Lisa. “I have done first aid and CPR before, but you need to constantly renew it and it does give you confidence when you get it done. I would be encouraging people all the time to get it done.”

Carlow Parkrun takes place every Saturday at 9.30am at the town park. It will celebrate its second anniversary in September.