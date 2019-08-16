Ryanair pilots and management urged to return to talks

Dublin MEP Ciarán Cuffe is urging both sides in the Ryanair dispute to return to mediation talks.

180 of the airline’s Irish-based pilots are due to go on strike next Thursday and Friday, in a row over pay.

Ryanair was in talks with the Irish Airline Pilots Association on Tuesday, but they broke down.

The Green Party’s Ciarán Cuffe is pleading with both sides to get back around the table.

“I hope at this stage there can be a last-minute meeting of minds between the pilot’s unions and the management at Ryanair.

“I think there’s a real human side to this, family holidays and breaks, so hopefully there won’t be the disruption that a 48 hour strike could cause.