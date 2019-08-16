Skerries residents object to new fast food drive-thru being built in town

[timg]DriveThruGeneric160819_large.jpg[/timgcap]

Residents in Skerries in North County Dublin are appealing Fingal County Council’s decision to allow a new fast-food drive-thru to be built in Skerries.

The site is 100 metres away from a school and 50 metres away from a residential area.

One in five children in Ireland is classified as obese.

A recent Oireachtas Committee report recommended that so-called ‘no fry zones’ be implemented around schools in a bid to tackle the issue.

Professor Niall Moyna from DCU’s School of Health and Human Performance

Now, Fingal County Council approved permission for a new drive-thru in Skerries that is right next door to a Montessori, just 100 metres away from one school and a short walk from 4 others.

Skerries resident Karen Power is on The Drive-Thru Opposition Committee

Locals managed to raise €10,000 through a GoFundMe account to appeal the decision

Ms Power can not understand how the permission was granted in the first place.

A decision is due on the case next month.